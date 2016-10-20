BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum sees Q4 adj EPS $0.65 to $0.75

Oct 20 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co :

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.25

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales $2.19 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.22 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co qtrly tons sold were down 2.7% from Q3 of 2015 and down 4.9 pct from Q2 of 2016

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co - recorded a pre-tax impairment and restructuring charge of $67.3 million in q3 of 2016

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co - qtrly average selling price per ton sold down 1.8% from q3 of 2015 and up 4.4% from q2 of 2016.

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co - in the quarter , "overall metals demand" weakened more than expected

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co - estimates tons sold to be down 5 pct to 7pct in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co - expects its average selling price for metals will be down 1pct to 3pct from Q3 of 2016