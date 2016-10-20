BRIEF-Dana Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.39

Oct 20 Dana Inc -
* Dana Incorporated announces third-quarter 2016 financial
results, affirms full-year guidance
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales totaled $1.38 billion, compared with $1.47
billion in 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.71, revenue view $5.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dana inc- series of six models for heavy trucks will be
available by Q2 of 2017
