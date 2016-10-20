BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance posts Q4 adjusted earnings $1.07/share

Oct 20 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:
* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fourth quarter and fiscal
2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 sales $28.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $29.08 billion
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - company introduces guidance
of $4.85 to $5.20 for fiscal year 2017 adjusted diluted net
earnings per share
* Sees fy2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.20
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - pending acquisition of rite
aid corporation, which was announced 27 October 2015, is
progressing as planned
* Walgreens - continues to expect that rite aid acquisition
will be accretive to its adjusted diluted net earnings per share
in first full year after closing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - also continues to expect
that it will realize synergies from acquisition in excess of $1
billion from rite aid deal
* Qtrly retail pharmacy USA comparable stores increased 3.2
percent
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - synergies from rite aid
acquisition to be fully realized within three to four years of
closing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - remains actively engaged
with federal trade commission (FTC) regarding review of pending
acquisition
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - 2017 adjusted earnings per
share guidance assumes accretion of $0.05 to $0.12 from rite aid
deal
* Walgreens Boots Alliance- "continues to expect that most
likely outcome will be that parties will be required to divest
between 500 and 1,000 stores"
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - believes it will be able to
execute agreements to divest stores to potential buyers by end
of calendar year 2016
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - expects acquisition of rite
aid will close in early calendar 2017
* Walgreens - on a constant currency basis, qtrly comparable
store sales for retail pharmacy international decreased 0.6
percent
