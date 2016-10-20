BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics provides update from ABO-102 early-stage trial

Oct 20 Abeona Therapeutics Inc -
* Provides update from ABO-102 phase 1/2 mps IIIA clinical
trial at orphan drugs & rare disease conference, London U.K
* ABO-102 gene therapy well-tolerated at low-dose cohort of
3 subjects
* Significant average gag (heparan sulfate) reduction in
urine and cerebral spinal fluid observed at 30 days
post-intravenous injection
* More complete analysis of data will be presented from
low-dose cohort,initial high dose cohort at scientific
conference in Q1 of 2017
* After review of data by data safety monitoring board
(DSMB), enrollment in high dose abo-102 cohort has commenced
