BRIEF-Union Pacific Q3 EPS $1.36

Oct 20 Union Pacific Corp :

* Union pacific reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.18 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Union Pacific Corp qtrly 62.1 percent operating ratio was unfavorable by 1.8 points

* Says quarterly freight revenue decreased 7 percent compared to Q3 2015

* Union Pacific Corp - "certain segments of economy, such as grain and energy, are showing signs of life"

* Third quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, declined 6 percent compared to 2015