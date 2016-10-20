BRIEF-Suntrust Bank to acquire assets of Pillar Financial, LLC.

Oct 20 Suntrust Banks Inc :

* Suntrust bank to acquire assets of pillar financial, llc.

* Suntrust Banks Inc - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Suntrust bank to acquire assets of pillar financial, llc.

* Suntrust Banks Inc - deal includes chicago-based cohen financial's commercial real estate investor services business

* Suntrust Banks Inc - pillar team will join suntrust commercial real estate (cre) line of business, which is part of wholesale banking segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: