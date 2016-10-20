BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals says commitment of George Ogilvie as CEO, proposed restructuring transaction

Oct 20 Rubicon Minerals Corp :
* Rubicon Minerals announces the commitment of George
Ogilvie as President and CEO and a proposed restructuring
transaction including a C$40 million equity financing
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - Restructuring transaction will
involve a new equity raise of C$40 million and reduction of
company's outstanding obligations
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - Julian kemp will leave his
position as Interim President and CEO
* Rubicon Minerals Corp- Company has sufficient resources to
continue without disruption while restructuring transaction is
being pursued
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - CCAA process is not expected to
affect company's day-to-day business
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - During strategic review process,
did not receive any binding offers that would result in a deal
superior to restructuring deal
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - Phoenix Gold Project continues to
be on care and maintenance, with minimum staff on site
