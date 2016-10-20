BRIEF-GE invests in GAMA-TÜRKERLER JV to develop two healthcare PPPs in Turkey

Oct 20 General Electric Co :
* GE invests in GAMA-TÜRKERLER JV to develop two major
healthcare PPPs in Turkey; OPIC, EBRD and EDC to provide
financing for transformational hospital project
* GE - Commitment by OPIC, EBRD and EDC to serve as lenders
for financing of $668 million for development of Izmir Bayrakli
Health Campus Project
* GE - Partners are also expected to confirm financing
arrangements for Kocaeli health campus project by end of 2016
* GE - Joins GAMA Holding, Türkerler Insaat JV co as
minority stakeholder in Izmir Bayrakli, Kocaeli healthcare PPP
projects, valued at about $ 1.3 billion
* GE - GE Healthcare awarded $128 million long-term contract
for comprehensive technology and biomedical equipment
maintenance services
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: