REFILE-BRIEF-Postmedia Network Canada reports Q4 loss per share of $0.35

Oct 20 Postmedia Network Canada Corp :

* Postmedia reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue fell 13.7 percent to C$198.7 million

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp says intends to undertake additional cost savings initiatives throughout fiscal 2017

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - Qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp says announced a staff reduction program aimed at reducing salary expenses by 20%

* Postmedia Network - In total, has implemented net annualized cost savings of about $75 million of operating costs since program was announced in July 2015

* Postmedia Network Canada - Operating cost savings target was updated to $80 million in net annualized cost savings, expected to be completed in Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - Cost savings initiative includes a company-wide voluntary buyout program