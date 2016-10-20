BRIEF-Buckeye Partners provides update on Hurricane Matthew recovery, service restoration

Oct 20 Buckeye Partners LP :
* Buckeye Partners, L.P. provides update on Hurricane
Matthew recovery and service restoration
* Company is still evaluating financial impact of Hurricane
Matthew but does not expect such costs to be material
* Buckeye Bahamas Hub has restored service to its marine
operations with four berths available and minimal operational
restrictions
* Domestic operations have fully recovered, business has
safely resumed at Southeast U.S. facilities
* No injuries, damage or product release was reported at
Southeast U.S. facilities
