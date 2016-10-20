BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Oct 20 Fidelity Southern Corp :
* Fidelity Southern Corporation earns $12.5 million in third
quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 revenue $79.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fidelity Southern Corp says provision for loan losses was
$2.1 million for quarter, an increase of $790,000, as compared
to same period in 2015
* Interest income was $39.9 million for quarter, an increase
of $10.3 million, or 34.8%, as compared to same period in prior
year
* Q3 revenue view $32.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue increased to $79.2 million, or 18.6%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: