BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners announces deal to divest of Corpus Christi terminalling assets

Oct 21 Martin Midstream Partners LP
* Martin midstream partners announces agreement to divest of
corpus christi terminalling assets & quarterly cash distribution
& release date of third quarter 2016 results
* Martin midstream partners announces agreement to divest of
corpus christi terminalling assets & quarterly cash distribution
& release date of third quarter 2016 results
* deal for $93 million
* deal for for gross consideration of $107 million
* gross consideration of $107 million
* also announced it has declared a quarterly cash
distribution of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an
annualized basis
* Mmlp expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $93
million after transaction fees and expenses
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: