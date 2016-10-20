BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners announces deal to divest of Corpus Christi terminalling assets

Oct 21 Martin Midstream Partners LP

* Martin midstream partners announces agreement to divest of corpus christi terminalling assets & quarterly cash distribution & release date of third quarter 2016 results

* Martin midstream partners announces agreement to divest of corpus christi terminalling assets & quarterly cash distribution & release date of third quarter 2016 results

* deal for $93 million

* deal for for gross consideration of $107 million

* gross consideration of $107 million

* also announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis

* Mmlp expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $93 million after transaction fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: