公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 21日 星期五

BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners announces deal to divest of Corpus Christi terminalling assets

Oct 21 Martin Midstream Partners LP

* Martin midstream partners announces agreement to divest of corpus christi terminalling assets & quarterly cash distribution & release date of third quarter 2016 results

* deal for $93 million

* gross consideration of $107 million

* also announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis

* Mmlp expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $93 million after transaction fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

