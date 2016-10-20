BRIEF-SEI reports Q3 2016 financial results

Oct 20 SEI Investments Co

* SEI reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SEI Investments Co says third-quarter 2015 includes a charge against earnings of approximately $6.0 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share

* SEI Investments Co - Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $22.4 billion to $195.2 billion at quarter end compared to $172.8 billion during Q3 2015