BRIEF-Independent Bank and Island Bancorp sign merger agreement

Oct 20 Independent Bank Corp
* Independent Bank Corp. and Island Bancorp Inc. sign merger
agreement for Rockland Trust Company to acquire the Edgartown
National Bank
* Independent Bank Corp - anticipates transaction will be
accretive to 2018 earnings
* Independent Bank Corp - transaction is valued at
approximately $24.5 million
* Independent anticipates issuing approximately 369,311
shares of its common stock in merger
* Independent Bank Corp - each share of island bancorp stock
will be exchanged for either 9.525 shares of independent common
stock or $500 in cash
