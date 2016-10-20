版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 21日 星期五 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Independent Bank and Island Bancorp sign merger agreement

Oct 20 Independent Bank Corp

* Independent Bank Corp. and Island Bancorp Inc. sign merger agreement for Rockland Trust Company to acquire the Edgartown National Bank

* Independent Bank Corp - anticipates transaction will be accretive to 2018 earnings

* Independent Bank Corp - transaction is valued at approximately $24.5 million

* Independent anticipates issuing approximately 369,311 shares of its common stock in merger

* Independent Bank Corp - each share of island bancorp stock will be exchanged for either 9.525 shares of independent common stock or $500 in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐