BRIEF-Independent Bank and Island Bancorp sign merger agreement

Oct 20 Independent Bank Corp

* Independent Bank Corp. and Island Bancorp Inc. sign merger agreement for Rockland Trust Company to acquire the Edgartown National Bank

* Independent Bank Corp - anticipates transaction will be accretive to 2018 earnings

* Independent Bank Corp - transaction is valued at approximately $24.5 million

* Independent anticipates issuing approximately 369,311 shares of its common stock in merger

* Independent Bank Corp - each share of island bancorp stock will be exchanged for either 9.525 shares of independent common stock or $500 in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: