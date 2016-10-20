BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices reports Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

Oct 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Amd reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $1.307 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.50

* For q4 2016, amd expects revenue to decrease 18 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross margin was 5 percent, down from 31 percent from previous quarter

* Plan to further reduce debt by deploying a significant portion of remaining cash from our capital markets transactions