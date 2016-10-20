BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia posts Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Oct 21 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc
* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. reports
earnings of $2.8 million for the third quarter and $8.1 million
for the first nine months of 2016, up from $2.5 million (an
increase of 11.45%) and $7.0 million (an increase of 16.82%)
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Net interest income $10.4 million in quarter ended
september 30, 2016 versus $9.2 million during same period last
year
