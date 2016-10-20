版本:
BRIEF-Amgen announces positive top-line results from Xgeva (Denosumab) Phase 3 trial

Oct 21 Amgen Inc

* Amgen announces positive top-line results from Xgeva (Denosumab) Phase 3 trial for delay of bone complications in multiple Myeloma patients

* Study met primary endpoint

* Adverse events observed in patients treated with xgeva were generally consistent with known safety profile of xgeva

* Secondary endpoints of superiority in delaying time to first sre and delaying time to first-and-subsequent sre were not met

* Adverse events observed in patients treated with xgeva were generally consistent with known safety profile of xgeva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

