BRIEF-Amgen announces positive top-line results from Xgeva (Denosumab) Phase 3 trial

Oct 21 Amgen Inc
* Amgen announces positive top-line results from Xgeva
(Denosumab) Phase 3 trial for delay of bone complications in
multiple Myeloma patients
* Study met primary endpoint
* Adverse events observed in patients treated with xgeva
were generally consistent with known safety profile of xgeva
* Secondary endpoints of superiority in delaying time to
first sre and delaying time to first-and-subsequent sre were not
met
