BRIEF-National Bank Holdings Corp announces record Q3 financial results and a 40 pct increase in the quarterly dividend

Oct 20 National Bank Holdings Corp
* National Bank Holdings Corporation announces record third
quarter 2016 financial results and a 40% increase in the
quarterly dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increases quarterly dividend by 40 percent to $0.07 per
share
* National Bank Holdings Corp - Qtrly fully taxable
equivalent net interest income totaled $38.1 million, increasing
$2.3 million
* National Bank Holdings - At Sept 30, 2016, loans totaled
$2.8 billion, increased $84.1 million, or 12.2% annualized,
totaling $282.0 million
