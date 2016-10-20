BRIEF-Chemung Financial posts Q3 earnings of $0.58 per share

Oct 20 Chemung Financial Corp
* Chemung Financial Corp reports third-quarter 2016 net
income of $2.7 million, or $0.58 per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Chemung Financial Corp - net interest income for current
quarter totaled $13.0 million, consistent with prior quarter
* Chemung Financial Corp - amended its noncontributory
defined benefit pension plan to freeze future retirement
benefits after December 31, 2016.
* Chemung Financial - expects freezing of pension plan to
reduce pension expense for fiscal year 2017 by about $2.6
million when compared to fiscal year 2016
* Chemung Financial Corp - amended its defined benefit
health care plan to not allow any new retirees into plan,
effective january 1, 2017
* Chemung Financial - expects to recognize a $0.3 million
curtailment gain related to amendment of health care plan in q4
of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: