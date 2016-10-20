BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces 2016 Q3 financial results

Oct 20 Southwestern Energy Co
* Southwestern Energy Co announces 2016 third quarter
operational update and financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 loss per share $1.52
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Southwestern Energy Co - net production totaled 211 bcfe
in Q3 of 2016, down from 249 bcfe in Q3 of 2015
* Q3 operating revenues $651 million versus $749 million
* Southwestern Energy Co - company anticipates its total
company basis differential to end year at high end of its
guidance, which is $0.83 per mcf
* Southwestern Energy Co-to exit 2016 with about 85 drilled
but uncompleted wells, returning to normal maintenance level for
operations of about 60 by early 2017
