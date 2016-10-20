BRIEF-Century provides business, management update and amends NCIB

Oct 20 Century Global Commodities Corp
* Century provides business and management update and amends
NCIB
* Century Global Commodities Corp - Alex tsang has been
recruited to succeed NG as new CFO of century
* Century Global Commodities Corp - Current normal course
issuer bid program began operating on November 4, 2015 and
expires on November 3, 2016
* Century Global Commodities Corp - Century relocated its
headquarters to Hong Kong, China
* Century Global Commodities - Under original program, a
maximum of 350,000 ordinary shares could be purchased during
one-year period of its operation
* Century Global Commodities Corp- Amended NCIB will take
effect on October 26, 2016 and end no later than November 3,
2016
* Century Global Commodities- Pursuant to amendments,
purchases of up to 2 million shares of co may be completed
during 1-year period of program's operation
* Century Global Commodities - Pursuant to amendments
approved by TSX, purchases of up to 2 million ordinary shares
may be now completed during 1-year period
