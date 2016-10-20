BRIEF-Century provides business, management update and amends NCIB

Oct 20 Century Global Commodities Corp

* Century provides business and management update and amends NCIB

* Century Global Commodities Corp - Alex tsang has been recruited to succeed NG as new CFO of century

* Century Global Commodities Corp - Current normal course issuer bid program began operating on November 4, 2015 and expires on November 3, 2016

* Century Global Commodities Corp - Century relocated its headquarters to Hong Kong, China

* Century Global Commodities - Under original program, a maximum of 350,000 ordinary shares could be purchased during one-year period of its operation

* Century Global Commodities Corp- Amended NCIB will take effect on October 26, 2016 and end no later than November 3, 2016

* Century Global Commodities- Pursuant to amendments, purchases of up to 2 million shares of co may be completed during 1-year period of program's operation

* Century Global Commodities - Pursuant to amendments approved by TSX, purchases of up to 2 million ordinary shares may be now completed during 1-year period