BRIEF-British American Tobacco to acquire remaining outstanding shares of Reynolds American stock

Oct 21 Reynolds American Inc -
* Reynolds American Acknowledges receipt of non-binding
proposal from British American Tobacco to acquire all remaining
outstanding shares of RAI stock
* RAI board of directors, consistent with fiduciary duties,
will evaluate offer from BAT and respond accordingly
* Reynolds American-received non-binding proposal from
British American Tobacco to purchase about 58 percent of RAI
common stock that BAT does not currently own
