BRIEF-Interpublic reports Q3 EPS $0.32

Oct 21 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc
* Interpublic announces third quarter and first nine months
2016 results
* Q3 revenue $1.92 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Interpublic upgrades full-year organic revenue growth
target range to 4%-5%
* Affirms it is on track to deliver operating margin
increase of 50 basis points or more for full-year
* Interpublic qtrly organic revenue increase of 4.8% in u.s.
And 4.9% internationally
* Interpublic qtrly organic revenue increase of 4.3%
compared to prior-year period
