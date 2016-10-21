BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Q3 EPS $0.89

Oct 21 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc :

* Lincoln electric reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $567.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $581.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lincoln electric holdings inc says board of directors declared a 9.4 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend, from $0.32 per share to $0.35

* Lincoln Electric - on October 20, 2016, co issued senior unsecured notes in aggregate principal amount of $350 million through a private placement

* Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc - 2016 notes have maturities ranging from 12 to 25 years with a weighted average effective interest rate of 3.1 pct

* Volumes fell 12.8 percent in quarter