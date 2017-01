Oct 21 Tcf Financial Corp :

* Tcf reports quarterly net income of $56.3 million, or 31 cents per share

* Qtrly net interest income $212.0 million

* Results despite "a slow growth economy and persistent rate headwinds"

* Net interest margin for Q3 of 2016 was 4.34 percent, compared with 4.40 percent for Q3 of 2015