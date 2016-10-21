BRIEF-Altra agrees to buy Stromag

Oct 21 Altra Industrial Motion Corp :
* Altra agrees to acquire Stromag
* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - acquisition cost comprises
assumption of debt totaling approximately 14 million euros and a
cash consideration
* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says acquisition is
anticipated to be accretive to Altra's earnings in 2017
* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - cash consideration in deal
price is of approximately 184 million euros
* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says that it intends to
acquire stromag business from GKN plc
