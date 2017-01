Oct 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review the supplemental biologics license application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated patients with advanced form of bladder cancer

* FDA action date is March 2, 2017

* Submission of sBLA based on data from checkmate -275, a phase 2, single-arm clinical trial evaluating safety, efficacy of opdivo