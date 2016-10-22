BRIEF-Northland Power provides update on global adjustment payments

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 21 Northland Power Inc
* Northland Power provides update on global adjustment payments
* Northland Power - Unit, managed facilities, Cochrane Power Corp, Kirkland Lake Power Corp received retroactive payments $94.7 million net to co from OEFC
* Northland Power- OEFC made retroactive payments on October 21 as a result of court ruling in favour of Northland applicants and other power producers
* Northland Power Inc - OEFC has sought leave to appeal legal case decision in its entirety to Supreme Court of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
