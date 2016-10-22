版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 22日 星期六

BRIEF-Ace Cash Express announces amendment of exchange offer for senior secured notes

Oct 21 Ace Cash Express Inc

* Ace Cash Express, Inc. announces amendment of exchange offer for any and all of its $252,173,000 11.00 percent senior secured notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

