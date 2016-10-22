版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 22日 星期六 08:41 BJT

BRIEF-Oak Valley Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Oct 21 Oak Valley Bancorp

* Oak Valley Bancorp reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

