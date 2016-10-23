BRIEF-China Oceanwide to acquire Genworth financial for about $2.7 bln

Oct 23 Genworth Financial Inc
* China oceanwide to acquire genworth financial
* Genworth financial- china oceanwide has agreed to acquire
all of outstanding shares of genworth for total transaction
value of approximately $2.7 billion
* China oceanwide to acquire genworth financial- $5.43 per
share all-cash transaction
* Transaction is subject to approval by genworth's
stockholders
* As part of deal, china oceanwide has additionally
committed to contribute to genworth $600 million of cash to
address debt maturing in 2018
* Preliminary charges unrelated to this transaction of $535
to $625 million after-tax associated with long term care
insurance claim reserves and taxes
* China oceanwide transaction is expected to mitigate
negative impact of these charges
* Upon completion of deal, genworth will be standalone
subsidiary of china oceanwide
* Genworth's senior management team will continue to lead
business from its current headquarters in richmond, virginia
* Day-To-Day operations are not expected to change as a
result of this transaction
* Goldman, sachs & co. And lazard are acting as financial
advisors to genworth
* Citi and willis capital markets & advisory are acting as
financial advisors to china oceanwide and sullivan
* $1.1 billion in additional capital commitment by china
oceanwide enables debt reduction and cash infusion to u.s. Life
insurance businesses
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: