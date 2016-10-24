版本:
BRIEF-Sohu.com sees Q4 2016 revenue $370 mln to $400 mln

Oct 24 Sohu.com Inc

* Sohu.com reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $370 million to $400 million

* Q3 total revenues were US$411 million, down 21% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter

* Gaap net loss attributable to Sohu.com for Q3 of 2016 was US$1.94 loss per fully-diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

