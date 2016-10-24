BRIEF-Sohu.com sees Q4 2016 revenue $370 mln to $400 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Sohu.com Inc
* Sohu.com reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $370 million to $400 million
* Q3 total revenues were US$411 million, down 21% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter
* Gaap net loss attributable to Sohu.com for Q3 of 2016 was US$1.94 loss per fully-diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
