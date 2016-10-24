BRIEF-Changyou Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Changyou.Com Ltd
* Changyou reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q3 revenue $136 million versus I/B/E/S view $131 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56 to $0.65
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.51 to $0.62
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $120 million to $130 million
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.