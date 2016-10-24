版本:
BRIEF-Changyou Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

Oct 24 Changyou.Com Ltd

* Changyou reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q3 revenue $136 million versus I/B/E/S view $131 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56 to $0.65

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.51 to $0.62

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $120 million to $130 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

