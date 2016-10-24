BRIEF-Boise Cascade Company reports 2016 third quarter results

Oct 24 Boise Cascade Co

* Boise Cascade company reports 2016 third quarter net income of $10.0 million on sales of $1,067.2 million

* Q3 revenue $1.067 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.09 billion

* Boise cascade says it expects its capital expenditures during 2016 to be $85-$95 million

* Boise cascade co says during 2017, company expects its capital expenditures to be $70-$80 million

* Expect to experience seasonally slower demand in q4 2016

* Qtrly net income per common share - diluted $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boise cascade says expect to recognize an additional pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of $4.8 million in Q4 of 2016

* Boise cascade-to manage production levels to sales demand, which may result in operating some facilities below capacity, temporary plywood plant curtailments

* Boise cascade says maintenance related capital projects at plywood plant in Chester, South Carolina, to cause that facility to be down for a month in Q4