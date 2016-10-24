BRIEF-Boise Cascade Company reports 2016 third quarter results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Boise Cascade Co
* Boise Cascade company reports 2016 third quarter net income of $10.0 million on sales of $1,067.2 million
* Q3 revenue $1.067 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.09 billion
* Boise cascade says it expects its capital expenditures during 2016 to be $85-$95 million
* Boise cascade co says during 2017, company expects its capital expenditures to be $70-$80 million
* Expect to experience seasonally slower demand in q4 2016
* Qtrly net income per common share - diluted $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boise cascade says expect to recognize an additional pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of $4.8 million in Q4 of 2016
* Boise cascade-to manage production levels to sales demand, which may result in operating some facilities below capacity, temporary plywood plant curtailments
* Boise cascade says maintenance related capital projects at plywood plant in Chester, South Carolina, to cause that facility to be down for a month in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
