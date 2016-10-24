版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Logan announces completion of acquisition by Rubicon

Oct 24 Logan International Inc

* Logan International Inc announces completion of acquisition by Rubicon

* With completion of deal, expected that Logan common shares will be delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐