BRIEF-American Midstream Partners to merge with JP Energy Partners

Oct 24 American Midstream Partners LP

* American Midstream Partners to merge with JP Energy Partners, creating a $2 billion diversified midstream MLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

