公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Icon announces appointment of Ronan Murphy to board

Oct 24 Icon Plc

* Icon announces appointment of Ronan Murphy to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

