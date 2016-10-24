版本:
BRIEF-Fennec reports update of Siopel 6 study on Sodium Thiosulfate

Oct 24 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Fennec announces update of Siopel 6 study on Sodium Thiosulfate (STS) presented at the International Society Of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP) 2016 meeting

* Fennec pharmaceuticals inc - final audiometry results will be available at end of 2017

* Fennec - combination of CIS+STS was generally well tolerated

* Fennec - no difference in event free survival and overall survival at 2 years for cisplatin alone versus Cisplatin + Sts with no evidence of tumor protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

