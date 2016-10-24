版本:
BRIEF-CytoDyn updates on Pro 140 late-stage trial

Oct 24 CytoDyn Inc

* CytoDyn files protocol for extended access to PRO 140 for patients who reach the end of PRO 140 pivotal phase 3 trial

* CytoDyn files protocol for extended access to PRO 140 for patients who reach the end of PRO 140 pivotal phase 3 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

