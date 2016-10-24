版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Materials Q2 earnings per share $1.25

Oct 24 Eagle Materials Inc :

* Eagle Materials reports second quarter EPS up 112% on record revenues

* Q2 earnings per share $1.25

* Q2 revenue $332.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

