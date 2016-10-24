BRIEF-TD Ameritrade Q4 earnings per share $0.35

Oct 24 Td Ameritrade Holding Corp :

* TD Ameritrade reports record 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.80

* Quarter-end net new client assets of $60B, 9% annualized growth rate

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - expected earnings of $1.50 to $1.80 per diluted share for its 2017 fiscal year

* Qtrly net revenues of $829 million, 58 percent of which were asset-based

* Q4 revenue view $837.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: