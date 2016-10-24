BRIEF-TD Ameritrade Q4 earnings per share $0.35

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Td Ameritrade Holding Corp :
* TD Ameritrade reports record 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.80
* Quarter-end net new client assets of $60B, 9% annualized growth rate
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - expected earnings of $1.50 to $1.80 per diluted share for its 2017 fiscal year
* Qtrly net revenues of $829 million, 58 percent of which were asset-based
* Q4 revenue view $837.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.