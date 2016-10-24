版本:
BRIEF-Community Bank System Q3 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $108.4 mln

Oct 24 Community Bank System Inc :

* Community bank system reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $108.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2016 net interest income was $68.5 million, an increase of $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

