BRIEF-Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc expects Q3 revenue between $777 mln and $780 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc :
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $777 million to $780 million
* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - expects Q3 2016 total revenues to be between $777.0 million and $780.0 million
* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - operating income for Q3 is expected to be between $63.5 million and $66.5 million
* Average ticket price for 2016 Q3 increased 2.6% to $9.57
* Amc entertainment holdings inc - diluted earnings per share for Q3 of 2016 are expected to be between $0.29 and $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $785.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.