BRIEF-Acco Brands Corporation to acquire Esselte Group Holdings AB

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 24 Acco Brands Corp :
* Acco Brands Corporation to acquire Esselte Group Holdings AB
* Acco Brands Corp - deal for $333 million
* Acco Brands Corp - expected annual synergies of $23 million to be achieved within first 3 years from deal
* Acco Brands Corp - transaction will be funded with cash and euro-denominated bank debt
* Expect combination to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share
* As part of financing, and contingent upon deal closing, co intends to refinance existing senior-secured credit facilities
* Acco Brands -as part of deal, co will assume estimated $160 million of unfunded pension liabilities, net of associated deferred tax, predominantly in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.