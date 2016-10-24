BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43
* Qtrly total revenues of $1,075.7 million versus $1,019.7 million in prior year period
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36
* Restaurant brands international qtrly Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 2.0% and Burger King comparable sales increased 1.7% in constant currency
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
