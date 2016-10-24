版本:
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

Oct 24 Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43

* Qtrly total revenues of $1,075.7 million versus $1,019.7 million in prior year period

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Restaurant brands international qtrly Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 2.0% and Burger King comparable sales increased 1.7% in constant currency

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

