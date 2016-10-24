版本:
BRIEF-Dorman Products says John Gavin appointed to its board of directors

Oct 24 Dorman Products Inc

* Dorman products Inc announces the appointment of John J. (Jack) Gavin to its board of directors

* Dorman products Inc says Gavin's appointment expands board to 7 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

