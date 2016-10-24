BRIEF-Dorman Products reports q3 eps $0.77

Oct 24 Dorman Products Inc -

* Dorman Products Inc reports sales and earnings for the third quarter ended september 24, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 sales $212.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $226 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 6 to 7 percent

* Dorman Products Inc - "as we look forward to 2017, we expect to deliver organic revenue and net income growth in mid to high single digit range"

* expect reported 2016 eps growth to be in mid-teens range

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.99, revenue view $858.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: