BRIEF-Dorman Products reports q3 eps $0.77

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Dorman Products Inc -
* Dorman Products Inc reports sales and earnings for the third quarter ended september 24, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 sales $212.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $226 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 6 to 7 percent
* Dorman Products Inc - "as we look forward to 2017, we expect to deliver organic revenue and net income growth in mid to high single digit range"
* expect reported 2016 eps growth to be in mid-teens range
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.99, revenue view $858.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.