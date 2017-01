BRIEF-Mersana announces FDA clearance of IND application for lead antibody-drug conjugate XMT-1522

Oct 24 Mersana Therapeutics Inc -

* Mersana announces FDA clearance of IND application for lead antibody-drug conjugate XMT-1522

* Company to receive $20 million milestone payment from Takeda

* Mersana Therapeutics Inc - drug is being co-developed with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

* Mersana Therapeutics - will retain full commercial rights for XMT-1522 in United States and Canada while Takeda will have rights in rest of world