版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Kratos awarded $6.2 mln contract modification to expand global satellite RF interference monitoring for US Department of Defense

Oct 24 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc -

* Kratos awarded $6.2 million contract modification to expand global satellite RF interference monitoring for U. S. Department of Defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐