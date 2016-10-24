版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra Metals reports positive drill results at Esperanza deposit

Oct 24 Sierra Metals Inc

* Sierra Metals reports positive drill results at Esperanza deposit at its Yauricocha mine in Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

